Meet The Likable Founder Of 4Chan, The Darkest Corner Of The Web

Billy Farrell Agency via Brew PR

Happy 10th birthday to 4chan, the site often thought of as the seedy, raunchy, and downright hateful underbelly of the Internet.

To celebrate, The Daily Dot’s Fernando Alfonso III wrote a long piece about the website’s history and its founder, Christopher Poole.

Sure, Poole’s brainchild has gained notoriety for spawning online abuse, high-level pranks, and the infamous hack of Sarah Palin’s email, but the article portrays him, personally, as a pretty nice guy.

Poole has never cashed out on 4chan and has even turned to a different startup called Canvas to pay the bills.

For him, 4chan lives on for the sake of the user:

“I just want to make sure the lights stay on for people who need them to be on,” Poole says. “How do we get things to a place where a site can outlive its founder? That’s what’s important.”

