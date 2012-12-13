Bravo Star Hermione Way Straps On $500,000 For Her Startup

Photo: Bravo

Hermione and Ben Way are a brother-sister team of entrepreneurs, and they’re also reality TV stars on Bravo’s show, “Start-Ups: Silicon Valley.”The pair wanted a $500,000 investment for their company, Ignite. But after Hermione pranced around wearing a strap-on in front of investors, we thought the Ways would never get it.



Ben told his sister then, “As funny as that was, that just cost us half-a-million dollars.”

We were wrong.

In this week’s episode, the duo met with Gramercy Ventures’ Michael Gale and Amy Swartz. Notable angel investor Esther Dyson was also in the meeting.

Gale and Swartz were the two investors who saw Hermione in the sex toy getup and, at the time, they looked mortified.

During the meeting, Dyson expressed some concerns. Mostly, she wished they had a working prototype of Ignite to show her.

But after the meeting, Gale and Swartz showed up at The Way’s house with a bottle of wine.

Gale told the founders that, while he doesn’t care about losing his money, he does care about losing other people’s money and looking stupid. Still, Dyson really liked their idea, and they were ready to back the Ways.

“I want you to understand it’s a big leap of faith, but we are prepared to invest,” Gale said. “We are going to write a check.”

