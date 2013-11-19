What It Feels Like To Be Fired From Your Own Startup

LinkedIn Marc Barros

We’ve all heard the stories of

founders who have been puntedfrom their own companies, either by co-founders or

board members.

That happened to Marc Barros. He co-founded a hands-free camera company called Contour in 2004 and was given the boot last year. He raised an angel round of financing in 2007.

“I can still remember the last Board call,” Barros writes on Medium. He was forced to either give up the majority stake in his company for $US2 million or fire a bunch of people and possibly fail. So he chose the $US2 million option and showed himself the door.

The emotions he felt next ranged from “anger, disbelief, frustration, and longing” to heartache and exhaustion. He likened the feeling to the death of his mother, who had passed away from cancer.

Ultimately, Barros was able to find happiness. It’s thanks in large part to a supportive family, which ultimately matters much more than a startup. And now he can start over in his career too with a new startup.

“Being fired will never let me forget what’s most important: Being happy,” Barros writes.

His honest outlook on getting fired is here.

