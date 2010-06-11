Cloudera Founder Christophe Bisciglia Is Out

Founder Christophe Bisciglia will “step back from day-to-day involvement” with Cloudera, an enterprise startup.



A former Googler, Chris made Business Week’s Best Young Tech Entrepreneurs list last year for his work with Cloudera.

Business Insider was told Christophe was being pushed out of the company as a result of disappointment with the company’s progress. Something about raising too much capital, too. Cloudera denies all this.

Christophe’s announcement indicates that he will be starting a new venture; no details are available.

