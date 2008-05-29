Found: The Ad Agency That Produced Those Stealth Coors Ads On YouTube

What better way to gin up interest in Coors’ new beer can than a “home video” of a bunch of guys crashing a house party and performing elaborate beer-pouring stunts? As Gawker pointed out, these stealth Web ads increasingly follow a standard script: Fanciful stunts with products, kind of like Levi’s unbuttoned campaign.



Now that the videos’ novelty has worn off, Coors spills the beans to the NY Times, revealing that the two “Perfect Pour” videos were created by … Microsoft! (Well, Avenue A/Razorfish, which Microsoft (MSFT) acquired last year.)

What Coors didn’t tell the Times: Some of YouTube’s most prolific video bloggers were paid to create video reponses to the campaign, such as these by GoboBean, WickedAwesomeFilms, KatesOpinion and spricket24.

Now that mystery is settled, we wonder who created this obvious ad for Stella Artois, also on Google’s (GOOG) YouTube, and posted on an otherwise-legitimate how-to site, 5mins.com.

“A Great Way To Spend A Saturday”



Coors’ “Perfect Poor”



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.