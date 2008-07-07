Found: Someone Who Wants To Run EMI's Music Business

As previously reported, EMI owner Guy Hands has finally hired a new CEO for his recorded music division: Elio Leoni-Sceti, a 42-year-old P&G vet who most recently headed the European division of Reckitt Benckiser. And as previously reported, Leoni-Sceti has zero experience in the music business.



This either doesn’t matter because A) Hands intends to sell off or wind down the money-losing unit and focus on maintaining his money-making music publishing business, or because B) a resume packed with years of experience in the music business isn’t a plus these days.

Release:

Mr Leoni-Sceti joins from Reckitt Benckiser, the FTSE30 consumer brand company,

where he has been Executive Vice President, Europe. His stellar 16 year career with

Reckitt Benckiser has seen him lead some outstanding brand successes and business

turnarounds in the United States and across Europe. Under Elio’s tenure as Global

Head of Category (2001-05), the company strengthened its recognised leadership in

product innovation and global branding, while creating a new culture of integrated

media and communication. In the last two years, as Head of Europe, Elio accelerated

business growth in Europe, and built a stronger competitive position for its major

brands.



Guy Hands said:



“I am delighted that Elio is joining as Chief Executive of EMI Music to lead the most

exciting business transformation in the music industry. His career achievements and

outstanding leadership qualities are ideally suited to ensuring that EMI is a successful

business. Elio has the passion, drive and belief in the future of the music industry to

realise the ambitions we all have for EMI. Having completed the organisational

restructuring at the end of June and finalised our strategic work, Elio joins at the right

time to shape, drive and lead EMI to become the world’s most artist focused and

consumer friendly music company. With Elio’s arrival as Chief Executive, I will be

stepping back to become Non Executive Chairman of EMI. I would like to thank all

our artists, staff and business partners for their continuing support and hard work to

effect the changes underway and the positive results being achieved.”



Elio Leoni-Sceti said:



“This is a hugely exciting time for the music business and for EMI. EMI is the

world’s longest established music company operating in over 40 markets globally

with a roster of some of the most successful artists in the world. They range from long

established names such as The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Queen and The Beach Boys to

contemporary singers such as Kylie Minogue, Lily Allen and Norah Jones. Its current

successes include Coldplay and Katy Perry topping both the UK and US charts. The

potential that can be realised in this industry is massive, music consumption is

growing more than ever across the world and I cannot wait to get started and to

working with EMI’s artists and employees.”

