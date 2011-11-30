Here Comes A $5 Billion Offer For Yahoo's U.S. Business

Photo: Hsing Wei via Flickr

These days, most everyone agrees that most – if not all – of Yahoo’s value is locked up in its Asian assets.Not private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners.



THL actually wants to buy Yahoo’s original, American business – the Yahoo.com you grew up with.

Reuters’s Nadia Damouni reporter says THL “is hoping to do a leveraged buyout of Yahoo’s U.S. business – which could be worth $5 billion to $6 billion.”

Damouni points out THL has some media experience operating media companies including Clear Channel, Nielsen, and Univision.

Yahoo’s board meets today to decide on THL’s offer. The other big proposal on the table is a joint offering from Marc Andreessen, Microsoft, and Silver Lake partners.

Whoever takes over Yahoo’s US business will have one simple problem to deal with. With the exception of Yahoo Finance and possible Yahoo Sports, every part of Yahoo depends on one product Web mail – and young people don’t use Web mail like they use to.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.