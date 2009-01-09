Found! Shovel-Ready Infrastructure Job For Obama

We have no idea how Obama is going to choose what infrastructure projects to put money into without creating waste. But we do know that he’s a big fan of transparency and citizen participation in government. So we though we’d help him out.



On our way to work today, we saw that the sidewalk near our subway had collapsed, requiring everyone to walk on the street, which is dangerous. If anyone from the Obama administration is reading, send us an email and we’ll tell you what street you can find this collapsed sidewalk.

