FOUND! Ruth Madoff Tracked Down On Long Island

The kids over at Cityfile think they may have pinpointed the whereabouts of Ruth Madoff.

As you know, Ruth’s been missing in action since she was forced out of her East 64th Street penthouse last week.

A “reliable source” tells Cityfile that Ruth has been staying at the home of her niece, Diane Hochman, in Hewlett, Long Island. The sourcing is a bit iffy, however. This reliable person doesn’t have first hand knowledge. He or she has just “been in touch with acquaintances of the family.” Good enough!

Here’s Cityfile’s report:

Hochman is the daughter of Joan Roman, Ruth’s sister. Joan’s husband, Robert Roman, used to work at Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities until he retired a couple of years ago. His responsibilities were then handed over to Seth Hochman, Diane’s husband and Joan’s son-in-law, who worked for his uncle, Bernie, until the firm came crumbling down. Confused yet? It’s a tangled web.

We’ve made numerous attempts today to reach Ruth at the Hochman house to confirm she’s there, but we’ve been getting voicemail. (Perhaps they know better than to answer the phone.) Hopefully one of the fine tabloids in town can do the legwork here and get someone out to Hewlett to surprise her on the front lawn.

Click here for more pictures of Ruth’s secret getaway at Cityfile.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.