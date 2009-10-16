FOUND: Photo of Adam Storch, 29-Year-Old Goldman Guy Who Is Now COO Of The SEC

That sure didn’t take long.



Only a few moments ago we noted that we hadn’t yet been able to track down a photograph of the 29-year-old Goldman Sachs vice president who has just been named the chief operating officer of the Securities and Exchange commission. And now we’ve got this photo.

Storch graduated from SUNY Buffalo. During college he did a stint as a summer intern at Neuberger Berman and worked at Deloitte & Touche for two years after graduating. He then went to NYU’s Stern School of Business. This lead to a job at Goldman, where he worked for the last five years.

As we noted earlier, this will surely lead to people complaining that A VAMPIRE SQUID IS RUNNING THE SEC.

Interestingly, Storch seems to be a big fan of Bill Clinton. At Stern, he created a website asking people to vote for Bill Clinton in the 2008 election. “Don’t stand for the 22nd Ammendment!” the website implores.

Update: That webpage is now down. But we grabbed a screenshot!

Don’t Miss: The Idiot-Maker Rally >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.