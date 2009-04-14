Meet The Kids Who Love AIG

The Washington Post today reports on a teacher who found a way to make fourth graders sympathize with the employees of AIG’s toxic Financial Products division. After asking the students to imagine what they would feel like if they were subject to the kind of public scorn that was heaped on the employees, she found that the kids wanted to do something to help the employees out.



“Can we write them and let them know that it’s going to be OK?” asked the boy, who clearly doesn’t have a 401(k).

Empathy is fleeting in fourth-graders, so the teacher embraced it. She broke out crayons and paper.

The children adorned their messages with peace symbols and smiley faces, rainbows and vivid red hearts. “Hi AIG. Not all of USA hates you,” wrote one student. “We know you’re not villains,” wrote another. “Keep working hard, dudes! Keep eating your vegatabos!” advised a third.

Chapman mailed the nearly 30 cards from her school to the outcasts of the financial world at AIG. (She requested that The Washington Post not identify the school, worried that the gesture might attract some of the ugly phone calls and threats that have been visited upon AIG.)

Apparently the staff of AIG FP were “deeply touched” by the cards. Click here to see the Post’s slideshow of the cards.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.