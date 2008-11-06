Found! Empty Newsstands, Newspapers On The Subway

One big winner from Obama’s victory: The newspaper industry. For a day, anyway.



We caught Mort Zuckerman on TV this morning proudly stating that the Daily News would be running a second edition. And indeed the newsstands near our subway stop were empty, save for a couple copies of the local Polish-language paper. And we can’t remember the last time we saw so many people reading the newspaper on the subway.

We hope this is Obama’s last act of kindness for the newspaper industry… and that he doesn’t push some media-constricting fairness doctrine. (We don’t think he will.)

