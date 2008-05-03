Found! Ambitious Person Eager To Work At Yahoo! (YHOO)

Ever wonder about the psychological makeup of people who choose to run into burning buildings for a living? Meet the tech world’s equivalent: Eran Hammer-Lahav, a New Yorker who’s about to move across the country to work for… Yahoo (YHOO).



Eran is a former VP of derivative technology for Citi who tried his hand at startup life via Nouncer, an attempt to create a microblogging platform. He has a long and interesting explanation of why that didn’t work here. Now he’s about to become Yahoo’s first “Open Standard Evangelist”. He tells us this means more or less what it sounds like: Repping Yahoo in all things… open: Google’s “Open Social” coalition, for instance.

That sounds interesting, but we’re more interested in the fact that Eran’s picking up and leaving for a job that may not exist in the very near future. But he’s nonchalant about this prospect.

Why? Because in a worst-case scenario, he’ll be the beneficiaryof Yahoo’s newly buffed up severance package, designed to raise the price of a Microsoft takeover — and also to help keep employees and recuit new ones. Here’s one case where it looks like it worked.

