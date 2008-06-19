Found! A Real Amazon Kindle User (AMZN)

Imagine our delight when we got on the subway, sat down, and saw a person reading an Amazon Kindle — right in front of us! — for the first time since it launched last November.



Meet Baratunde Thurston, comedian, blogger, Web editor for The Onion and big fan of his brand new Kindle. He says he bought it last week because of Amazon’s recent price cut — and has been having a great time reading books and blogs on it. He’s even posted a Kindle action shot to Flickr.

Meanwhile, if you’re interested in buying a Kindle but don’t want to pay the full $359 list price from Amazon (AMZN), a tipster suggests you make sure to check out eBay, where new machines are supposedly going for as little as $299.

