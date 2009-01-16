Found: A Madoff Investor Who Doesn't Want To Kill Bernie

We’ve engaged in a good amount of irresponsible speculation on the possibility that an angry investor might kill The Ponz. Between shooting range targets and picture like the one illustrating this post, it almost seems as if there’s a kind of societal death wish on Bernie Madoff.



So it was nice to discover, via HereIsTheCity, that at least one Madoff investor wishes the guy nothing but good health and a long life:

And Bernie was said to have been sporting a bullet-proof vest, after receiving death threats. One investor told Here Is The City: ‘I’m really fed up about about this whole business. My financial advisor told me that I’d be fine putting my money in an ‘alternative investment’, and Madoff’s scheme proved to be something alternative indeed!…Am I angry ? Of course. Would I shoot him ?….I wouldn’t waste the bullet. He needs to end his days all alone in a cell. I hope he’s extremely healthy and lives a very long life’.

