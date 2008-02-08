Found! A Google Exec Who Likes Microsoft-Yahoo*

We don’t believe we’ve seen this before — a Google exec willing to defend a Microsoft-Yahoo deal. Of course, David Rosenblatt isn’t technically a Google employee yet, since the DoubleClick CEO is still waiting for the EU’s sign-off on the $3.1 billion deal. But close enough.

Here’s David, at the DeSilva+Phillips conference this morning:

From Microsoft’s point of view, the question is: “Does this make sense relative to their other options”? I think it does. Their current strategy is less likely to work without Yahoo. With Yahoo, they are guaranteed a seat at the table for a long time. Even if integration is bloody and long, it will still leave them in a better position.. their marketshare will be extroardinarily high. They will control 50 per cent of the display ad business out of the gate. They will be dominant.

