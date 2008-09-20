Found: A Business Model For Twitter!

Twitter isn’t exactly desperate for a revenue model — its founders have repeatedly said that growing their microblogging service and keeping it stable are their priorities. And we don’t think its investors are looking to give Kozmo.com another go — the NYC-based dot-bomb disaster that promised free, one-hour delivery of anything in the U.S.



But we don’t think some sort of ecommerce play would be the worst possible Twitter business model. Perhaps they could take a fee for each coffee delivered after requests like these:

— Internet maven Jason Calacanis, presumably from the Santa Monica “Park(ing) Day LA” event, which his Mahalo is involved with — in addition to other startups Causecast and ThisNext.

See Also:

Twitter’s Redesign: New Look, No Search?

Twitter CEO Dorsey: We’ll Figure Out A Business Model Later

It’s No Mirage: Twitter Uptime Vastly Improved

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.