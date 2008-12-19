FOUND! $160 Million For Madoff Victims

Henry Blodget

As we’ve said, Bernie Madoff’s victims are going to get something back. Not soon, and not much, but something.

For instance, regulators have just found a nice cache of money that will soon be separated from its owner and distributed:

WSJ: New York lawyer Lee Richards, who was appointed by a U.S. federal judge to marshal the assets of non-U.S. entities owned by Mr. Madoff, has taken control of Mr. Madoff’s U.K. operation, Madoff Securities International. The firm places bets on European stocks with the Madoff family’s own money, says a spokesman for the head of the firm. The spokesman said the firm, which has ceased operations, holds £105 million, or about $160 million, that belongs to the Madoffs.

Not for long.

