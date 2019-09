The Erie SeaWolves and Altoona Curve of the Eastern League played yesterday. The Double A action on the field was trumped by the pure improbability of a foul ball landing directly in a woman’s cup holder.



Check it out:

It seems too good to be true, but check out all the fans down below turning to watch the ball. We believe.

