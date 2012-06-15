Fotolog Lands Deal With Google

Popular New York-based photo-blogging site Fotolog announced a three-year agreement with Google today to carry the search giant’s keyword ads and search technology. Fotolog, which is ranked 21 by Alexa and claims more than 15 million unique users, is particularly popular in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Meetup founder and CEO Scott Heiferman founded Fotolog in 2002. The company raised $4 million from BV Capital and 3i last fall. Mashable



