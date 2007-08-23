Fotolog CEO John Borthwick on Fotolog vs. Photobucket

Henry Blodget
Fotologlogo

As we described when we confirmed the Fotolog takeout report, Fotolog is fetching a higher price per member than Photobucket did from MySpace (approximately $10 vs. $7).  Based on a blog post by Fotolog CEO John Borthwick, this is just as it should be: Fotolog is a “destination,” Photobucket isn’t.  Borthwick compares the two companies at great length here.

See Also: Fotolog Acquisition Confirmed, Reported Price of $100 Million a Bit High

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us