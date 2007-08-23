Fotolog CEO John Borthwick on Fotolog vs. Photobucket

As we described when we confirmed the Fotolog takeout report, Fotolog is fetching a higher price per member than Photobucket did from MySpace (approximately $10 vs. $7). Based on a blog post by Fotolog CEO John Borthwick, this is just as it should be: Fotolog is a “destination,” Photobucket isn’t. Borthwick compares the two companies at great length here.



