How To Make Money Taking Pictures On Your Smartphone

You probably take several pictures a day on your Android or iOS device.

What if there were a way to turn that time and energy into cash? There is!

Fotolia is a stock photo company that will pay you to help it build out its library of photos, which it makes available to a variety of individuals and companies looking for cool images to use for their projects.

Fotolia Instant, the company’s iOS and Android app, makes it a snap to upload your photos for consideration

Fotolia CEO and founder Oleg Tscheltzoff said, “At first Instant was an experiment, because we knew mobile photography is a big trend that we should not ignore. Now we see that Instant is a source of fresh new images and sales for Fotolia that goes far beyond our expectations.”

It’s also a potential source of income for budding Ansel Adamses. Should the company select images you upload, they will pay out on a sliding scale. Here are a few screenshots of how the iOS app works — it’s easy, and even includes guidelines on how to take photos that will earn you $US$$.

The cost of an Instant image to buyers is 3 credits. That revenue is shared with the photographer according to the Fotolia contributor agreement. For per-image sales, the revenue share is from 20% to 63%.

The sliding scale makes it hard to tie a specific dollar amount to a selected photo, but money’s money!



Here’s a sample Instant photo and its pricing as prospective buyers see it. If you’re ready to get started, download the app here.

