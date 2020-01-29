Fotis Dulos reportedly attempted suicide in his home while awaiting trial in the killing of his wife, and it's unclear whether he's dead

Erik Trautmann/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP Fotis Dulos is seen during a court appearance on June 11.

Fotis Dulos reportedly tried to kill himself at his home in Farmington, Connecticut on Tuesday, local outlets reported.

But there are conflicting reports about whether Dulus has died or not.

Dulos was accused of killing his estranged wife Jennifer, who disappeared last May, and was out of jail on $US6 million bond while he awaited trial.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Fotis Dulos, the man at the centre of one of the nation’s most talked-about crime stories, attempted to kill himself at his home in Farmington, Connecticut on Tuesday, according to local outlets.

There is some confusion as to whether Dulos has died. Sources confirmed his death to News 12 and WFSB.The Hartford Courant also reported that Dulos had died, before quickly changing their report to say that he might still be alive.

While multiple sources told the Courant that Dulos died, they said other sources also told them that medical personnel are trying to revive him. WFSB also changed their report to say that Dulos was found unresponsive, instead of saying definitively that he died.

CBS New York The scene outside Fotis Dulos’ home on Tuesday.

Courant reporter Dave Altimari tweeted just after 1 p.m. that Dulos’ attorney, Norm Pattis, said his client was being transported to the hospital and that a pulse was detected.

Aerial footage from WFSB showed someone performing CPR on a body outside of Dulos’ garage before the reports started coming out.

The 52-year-old was out on $US6 million bail while awaiting trial in the death of his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos, who disappeared last May.

Dulos was supposed to be in court on Tuesday for an emergency bond hearing, but didn’t show.

A case with twists and turns like a crime novel

Though Jennifer’s body was never found,her husband was arrested earlier this month and charged with murder in connection to her death. His former girlfriend, 44-year-old Michelle Troconis, and civil lawyer, Keny Mawhinney, were also arrested at the same time, and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Jennifer, a mother of five, went missing on May 24, 2019, after dropping her children off at school. She was in the middle of a contentious divorce from her husband.

Fotis and Traconis were persons of interest early on in Jennifer’s disappearance, when police discovered that the two had disposed of garbage bags containing items with Jennifer’s blood on them shortly after her disappearance, according to Fox 61.

Fotis professed his innocence in his wife’s disappearance, telling NBC New York in July that he never wished her harm.

“I had my differences with Jennifer like many people do when they go through a marriage, but that doesn’t mean that I wish her ill in any way … I never wanted Jennifer out of the way, ” he said.

His legal team has proposed the theory that Jennifer ran away and framed her husband for her murder in a move reminscent of the popular novel “Gone Girl.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.