33 Gorgeous Instagram Photos From A Guy Who Ditched NYC To Live Out Of His Van

In 2011, Foster Huntington made a life-changing decision. He would quit his job designing for Ralph Lauren in New York City and ditch life as he knew it for something drastically different: Living out of a van as he traveled the country.
A snowboard and surfing enthusiast, the Colby College graduate embarked on a life living inside a VW Synchro, putting on mile after mile as he documented everything his saw with his camera.
Through his blogs, A Restless Transplant and Van-Life, he created a movement and a community centered around a new nomadic way of living in the 21st century.
Through Kickstarter, Huntington published a book “Home Is Where You Park It” — a collection of his photos — and “The Burning House,” which implores readers to consider what they value. Now Huntington is somewhat of a poster child for brands like Patagonia and Urban Outfitters.
Along with his friends, Huntington now has lived this way for over 3 years, transforming vans and buses into living spaces (check out the #vanlife tag on Instagram), building treehouses and cabins along the West coast, and simply living life on his own terms, all while being able to translate his lifestyle into a profitable business.
The photos that Huntington takes are stunning. Take a look at what life is like for him through his pictures on Instagram.
Warning: You will be tempted to follow in his footsteps.
He's the landlord of his own home. In an interview with needsupply.com, Huntington admits he's had to do his fair share of mechanical work on his van.
Huntington has put hundreds of thousands of miles on his van. As his posts gained more and more attention, Huntington coined a motto: 'Home Is Where You Park It.'
'My favourite part of living in my camper is that you can go anywhere. It's like having a mobile fort. My life is self contained and spontaneous,' Huntington told needsupply.com in 2013.
By now, Huntington had amassed tons of followers on the internet, so he began a Kickstarter project for a photo book, titled with his favourite phrase. It was published in May 2014.
He also created a community -- #vanlife -- with others living the same lifestyle. Some of the vans and campers are incredible, like this one.
The group began building small cabins. Huntington always had a love for minimalism, which inspired his book 'The Burning House.'
Huntington says the response to that book was so overwhelming, it made him rethink his initial 20 items. He told needsupply.com that he knows everything can be replaced 'but he'd take undeveloped film.'
