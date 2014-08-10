33 Gorgeous Instagram Photos From A Guy Who Ditched NYC To Live Out Of His Van

In 2011, Foster Huntington made a life-changing decision. He would quit his job designing for Ralph Lauren in New York City and ditch life as he knew it for something drastically different: Living out of a van as he traveled the country.

A snowboard and surfing enthusiast, the Colby College graduate embarked on a life living inside a VW Synchro, putting on mile after mile as he documented everything his saw with his camera.

Through his blogs, A Restless Transplant and Van-Life, he created a movement and a community centered around a new nomadic way of living in the 21st century.

Through Kickstarter, Huntington published a book “Home Is Where You Park It” — a collection of his photos — and “The Burning House,” which implores readers to consider what they value. Now Huntington is somewhat of a poster child for brands like Patagonia and Urban Outfitters.

Along with his friends, Huntington now has lived this way for over 3 years, transforming vans and buses into living spaces (check out the #vanlife tag on Instagram), building treehouses and cabins along the West coast, and simply living life on his own terms, all while being able to translate his lifestyle into a profitable business.

The photos that Huntington takes are stunning. Take a look at what life is like for him through his pictures on Instagram.

Warning: You will be tempted to follow in his footsteps.

