New gas and coal projects slated to be developed in Australia would result in almost 1.7 billion tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, according to research released by the Australia Institute.

Australia is currently considering more than 100 fossil fuel projects that could produce 5% of global industrial emissions, the Australia Institute’s analysis found.

If approved, the coal and gas works would result in a nearly 30% increase in emissions within Australia.

Amid the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, billed as a last-ditch attempt for world leaders to update their nation’s 2030 emission reduction commitments, the progressive think tank has examined Australia’s current plans under consideration in terms of future emissions projections.

It found the current raft of slated projects will result in emissions equivalent to building over 200 new coal power stations.

The research — released to coincide with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s appearance at the international climate conference — comes amid intense scrutiny of the coalition’s climate plan, which critics have pointed out involves no increase to Australia’s 2030 climate target, no new funding or policies, and few concrete details of how reductions will be achieved, apart from reference to technological solutions that have not yet been invented.

The Australian government currently lists 116 major coal and gas projects under development, valued individually at more than $50 million.

Each has the potential to reach a final investment decision in the next five years, the report’s analysis finds, however it’s likely not all will be built.

But the analysis exposes the extent to which fossil fuel development is set to continue in Australia, despite the government’s stated commitment to net zero emissions by 2050.

In advance of his attendance at the COP26 summit, Morrison said the government would “not shut down our coal or gas production”.

The plan said the country’s fossil fuel export industries would continue “through to 2050 and beyond, supporting jobs and regional communities”.

Angus Taylor, the emissions reduction minister, has also said the government planned to use COP26 to promote Australia as a safe and reliable place to invest in gas and hydrogen.

The most recent data from the energy and resources department’s chief economist, published last December, listed 72 coal and 44 gas and oil projects with the potential to be developed.

Government officials noted there was a growing preference for mine expansions over greenfield projects and that some lenders and investors would no longer finance thermal coal, which is used in electricity generation.

Based on the estimated annual capacity of each proposal, it found together they could add about 146 million tonnes to emissions within Australia (equivalent to a nearly 30% annual increase) during extraction and processing.

The overwhelming bulk of the emissions — about 1.6 billion tonnes — would be released offshore after the coal and gas was sold and burned for energy.

Richie Merzian, climate and energy program director at the Australia Institute, said the analysis showed that “Australia is putting its foot on the accelerator and doubling down on fossil fuel expansion”.

“The Australian Government is aggressively pursuing a huge expansion of coal and gas projects, equivalent to over 200 new coal power stations,” Merzian said.

Merzian said the “chilly global reception” to Morrison’s net zero plan was indicative of a recognition that it masked Australia’s ongoing commitment and investment in coal.

“This scorched earth policy has exposed Australia’s net zero 2050 plan as a fraud,” he said. Australia cannot claim to be acting on climate change while simultaneously expanding fossil fuel projects.”