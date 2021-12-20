Fossil fuel exports are set to hit a record $380 billion in revenue, according to a new report

Surging prices for Australian coal and LNG will deliver almost $400 billion worth of resource exports.

The government’s Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources said in a quarterly update exports are expected to hit a record AU $379 billion in 2022.

The solid forecast will translate into stronger economic growth, the department said.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Fossil fuel exports will drive record revenue in coming years, with surging prices for Australian coal and LNG coupled with accelerating exports of iron ore set to deliver $400 billion worth of resource exports to the nation

Exports are expected to hit a record AU $379 billion ($271 billion) in the year to June 30, 2022, a revision up 9% from September’s estimates, the government’s Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources said in a quarterly update.

The solid forecast will translate into stronger economic growth, the department said.

Australia seeks to be the top producer of coal and LNG, both of which were forecast to maintain elevated prices “supported by ongoing shortages and strong demand,” the department said in a statement.

Demand for copper and nickel, key materials in the clean energy transition, boosted the outlook for base metal earnings, with strength in these areas tipped to help offset lower iron ore earnings.

Iron ore accounts for around a third of the nation’s total export revenue, which has been impacted by the recovery of supply by key competitor Brazil and the slowing of the growth of global demand.

The department said there were ongoing positives for the mining sector, with capital spending expected to rise. It reached $1 billion in the September quarter, the fifth consecutive quarterly rise, and 25% higher than its recent low set in June last year.

“In the coming two years, it is likely that the resources and energy sectors will make a significant contribution to real GDP growth, as producers lift output and exports in response to high prices and margins,” the department said.

The report’s findings support wider predictions that this year will likely be the peak for Australia’s resources sector and fossil fuel exports, with revenue tipped to fall to AU $311 billion in the 2023 fiscal year as the post-pandemic global economic recovery starts to wane.

Risks to its outlook for the current year included a further spike in global inflation, new coronavirus variants, and a faster-than-expected decline in coal prices, the department said.

“Higher global interest rates — in response to persistent inflation — pose a downside risk to global economic activity and hence the resource and energy export forecasts,” it said.

Despite sustained criticism of the Morrison government’s climate pledge coming out of the COP26 climate summit, the Coalition’s outline to reduce emissions by 70% of 2005 levels by 2050 largely leaves extractive industries out of the equation.

When announcing the plan, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the scheme “will not cost jobs, not in farming, mining or gas,” instead promoting a technology-driven approach to reducing carbon pollution with incentives for the development of hydrogen and carbon capture and storage projects.

Investment in major Australian resources projects grew significantly, as developers look to take advantage of opportunities presented by the decarbonization process, a separate report from the department said. The inclusion of hydrogen in its figures helped boost the value of committed projects by 24% in the past year.

Resources Minister Keith Pitt said the figures showed the importance of the sector to the national economy.

“These are outstanding results that will provide further jobs and opportunities in our regions and benefit all Australians,” Pitt said.

“Hundreds of new projects in the pipeline, including 60 new or expanded coal mines, will deliver thousands of new jobs, especially in regional areas,” he said.

“The higher forecast earnings are expected to keep the benefits flowing to the broader community, including through royalties the states use to pay for the hospitals, roads and schools, the services we all rely on.”