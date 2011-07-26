Chinese Villagers Overturn Police Vehicle, Tie Up Police And Try To Set Them On Fire

On Saturday villagers near Foshan, Guangdong carried weapons to the fish market to dispute ownership over a local pond. When police intervened, the villagers flipped the police car and tied policemen to it and doused them with gasoline. Only the arrival of reinforcements saved the policemen from burning (via Shanghaiist).



This is one of countless stories of protests over property rights. A few days ago there were reports of developers planting scorpions to force out residents.

Here’s a video:

