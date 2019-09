Welcome to the new “Forza Motorsport 5” for the new Xbox One. It is officially a launch title.



The Forza series has been Microsoft’s big racing franchise on the Xbox, and that looks to continue into the next generation without a pause.

Racers, rejoice. Now check out these screenshots from the Xbox reveal event.

Microsoft

Microsoft

