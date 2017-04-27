The best racing game ever made is getting a truly insane addition

There are few better games on any modern video game console than “Forza Horizon 3.”

Microsoft / Reddit This is a real screenshot from ‘Forza Horizon 3’ on the Xbox One. It’s a ridiculously gorgeous game.

It’s a killer racing game — the best ever made — but it’s also just a fantastic game. One of its strongest features is its variety: There are dozens of cars, SUVs, trucks, and other vehicle types to drive in “Horizon 3,” to say nothing of environmental variation. You’re just as likely to fly down a twisting coastal highway in this Lamborghini as you are to fly over sand dunes in an off-road buggy.

There’s just one thing missing from the massive open-world of “Horizon 3”: Fantastical, gravity-defying madness.

That’s where the new Hot Wheels expansion comes in!

Check it out below:

First and foremost, the Hot Wheels expansion arrives on May 9 -- just a few weeks from now. Microsoft Studios The expansion is coming to both the Xbox One and Windows 10 versions of 'Forza Horizon 3' on the same day. Like the game itself, if you buy the expansion on one platform you automatically own it on both. As you see in these ridiculous images, the expansion is a completely different take on the typical racing in the 'Horizon' racing series. Microsoft Studios Though 'Horizon' is known for arcade-style racing, it's still grounded in reality to an extent. The Hot Wheels expansion takes a hard left turn toward the fantastical. That means not just Hot Wheels-based cars, but also 'miles of looping, banking, giant, iconic, orange Hot Wheels tracks.' Microsoft Studios And yes, the track has no guard rail. Which looks nuts. But just because they're Hot Wheels cars doesn't mean they're not insanely detailed, as the 'Forza' games are known for meticulous craftsmanship. Microsoft Studios There are 10 new cars in total included in the Hot Wheels expansion; several are Hot Wheels classics, and several are more standard fare. The expansion contains an entirely new campaign mode that's set on 'six new themed islands located off the coast of Australia.' The islands are connected by Hot Wheels track, loops and all. Microsoft Studios Just another day in the insanity-filled world of 'Horizon 3.' There's still plenty of classic racing -- don't worry. Microsoft Studios Though, if we're being honest, the most appealing thing here is the entirely new type of racing being introduced. Microsoft Studios Flying around turns -- high in the air, on a track with no guard rails -- is going to be nuts. No doubt we'll be putting the game's rewind function to regular use. Microsoft Studios One of the new cars included is this 2016 Jeep Trailcat, an ultra-rare SUV that can't actually be purchased in reality. It was specifically built with the Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah in mind. Microsoft Studios As Microsoft puts it, 'Unless you are buddies with the Chrysler design team, 'Forza' is the only place you will have a chance to get behind this wheel.' Here's a closer look at the scale of this expansion -- that's a lot of track! Microsoft Studios The Hot Wheels expansion arrives on May 9 for both Xbox One and Windows 10 players. You'll need a copy of 'Forza Horizon 3' to play it, and you'll need a $34.99 season pass to download it. It's also sold separately from the season pass for $19.99. Microsoft Studios

