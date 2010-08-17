Fortune.com Is No Longer A "Second Class Citizen"

Fortune scored big with its announcement Monday that it had poached Dan Primack from Reuters’ peHUB as an online senior editor.



Primack, who created and grew peHUB’s daily morning newsletter from about 300 readers in 2002 to roughly 60,000 today, will develop a similar email blast — called “The Term Sheet” — for readers of Fortune, covering venture capital, Wall Street and mergers & acquisitions. He will also blog for Fortune.com, which is a vertical under the CNN Money umbrella. (Fortune’s URL redirects to a separate site within money.cnn.com.)

As Dan Roth, Fortune.com’s managing editor, pointed out in a memo to staff, Primack’s “reporting has become a mandatory read in the private equity market.” So he’s a valuable get for Fortune just by virtue of being a big name.

But the addition of Primack to the masthead has broader implications for Fortune.com, the online property to which the magazine and its parent company, Time Inc., have been flip-flopping on their commitment for the past several years.

Primack’s hiring caps a six-month expansion of Fortune.com that began when Roth, a former Fortune staffer who’s also worked at Conde Nast Portfolio and Wired (in which he profiled this website’s CEO and editor-in-chief), returned in the role of online managing editor back in January.

About a year earlier, right after the economy began to tank, Fortune had laid off its entire web editorial team. With no dedicated manpower behind it, the website essentially became a repository for content that was seen as not quite good enough for the print edition.

“Writing for the web was definitely not a priority,” said a former staffer who worked there during that period. “That definitely was a sentiment among many writers. The website was the trough.”

“It was a second class citizen,” Roth similarly recalled of his first tenure at the magazine, which lasted from 1998 to 2006.

But in bringing Roth back earlier this year, Time Inc. showed it was reinvesting in Fortune.com. At the time, Andy Serwer, Fortune’s managing editor, said it would be Roth’s job to “reinvent” the website.

Roth has since launched two new blogs and brought the total number of web editorial staffers to 10. The site has gone from producing one original daily item to between 12 and 15, he said. The amount of original content will continue to increase when Primack joins, coinciding with the Sept. 7 launch of a new section called Fortune Finance that will “go after the same readers,” Roth said, as The New York Times’ DealBook blog.

That additional content will be crucial: One of Fortune’s two main competitors, Forbes, is in the midst of a simultaneous overhaul and expansion of its website, which promises contributions from hundreds of freelance writers and bloggers.

Forbes.com already pulls in more traffic than Fortune.com, which a spokeswoman said gets about 30-40 million pageviews a month. Forbes.com racked up 76 million pageviews and 8.9 million unique visitors in July, according to comScore. The Fortune spokeswoman declined to specify uniques. But comScore, which doesn’t measure traffic for Fortune.com since it is a re-direct URL, measured CNN Money’s uniques at 12.6 million in July.

Asked how he thinks the “reinvented” Fortune.com will stack up to Forbes.com, Roth replied: “At this point, I’m focusing on building up Fortune.com and making sure it complements the work being done at CNNMoney.”

He also told us the plan is to redesign and relaunch Fortune.com by the end of the year and continue to build it out as its own brand. But how much of a distinct brand can it be if it doesn’t even have a URL or identity apart from CNN Money?

“Once we do a redesign to make it clearer that you’re on Fortune.com as part of CNN Money, it will make the brands work more intelligently together,” CNN Money as a place mostly for news, and Fortune.com as a place for “views and some news,” Roth said, adding of whether he would push Time Inc. to give Fortune.com a permanent URL: “I don’t feel that strongly about it anymore. I’m not fighting that battle.”

Serwer, meanwhile, said Fortune.com “is really coming into its own under Dan’s leadership. The site has all kinds of room to grow and we aim to fulfil its potential.”

As for what will happen to peHUB now that Primack is moving on, a Reuters spokeswoman deferred to the company’s statement on his departure:

“Dan did a great job building a community for private equity professionals in peHUB, and with this foundation we expect to see the Hub continue to prosper. We wish Dan the best in his new endeavour.”

