Fortune.com's Daniel Roth Hires Former Portfolio Pals, 9to5Mac's Seth Weintraub

Daniel Roth hires away his buddies.

Fortune.com has a bunch of new hires working on boosting their traffic stats with brand new blogs.Daniel Roth, Fortune.com‘s managing editor who was hired in January, announced the new hires in a staff memo.



He’s bringing over some old friends from his former stomping grounds as a senior editor at Wired and Condé Nast Portfolio, where he was the magazine’s first writer and one of its founding members.

Here are the members of the new Fortune.com team:

Megan Burnett, new deputy managing editor of Fortune.com. Previously at Minyanville and Portfolio.com.

Paul Smalera, Fortune.com’s new senior editor. Previously worked for Slate’s business site, The Big Money and Portfolio.

Seth Weintraub, helming the new blog Google 24/7 for Fortune.com, which “will become the must-read destination for anyone interested in what’s going on in the Googleplex and how the company’s actions are affecting everyone’s business.” He is the founder of 9to5Mac and former writer of Computer World’s “Apple vs Google” blog.

Colin Barr, a Fortune reporter who is leading a new blog about Wall Street, called Street Sweep. Previously editor of TheStreet.com.

Shelley DuBois, writer-reporter at Fortune.com. Previously a host at National Public Radio and freelancer for Fortune.com and Wired’s epicentre blog.

JP Mangalindan, a reporter covering technology, gaming and general assignment pieces. A former freelancer and editorial assistant at GQ.com.

Scott Olster, an associate editor for Fortune.com. A recent Columbia J-School grad.

When we talked to the Time Inc.-owned Fortune magazine’s managing editor Andy Serwer recently, he told us Dan and his team have been “cranking” to pump up more content on Fortune.com.

Dan was hired back in January to fix Fortune’s outdated site. “As we said when we announced the reformulation of the whole FORTUNE franchise, one of the things we plan to do is reinvent FORTUNE.com within the framework of its home on CNNMoney.com,” Serwer wrote in a staff memo. “Dan will be heading up that effort.”

Here’s the full memo from Dan:

FROM: Daniel Roth, Managing Editor, Fortune.com

TO: All Fortune Edit Staff

You might have noticed the new faces in the Fortune.com bullpen. We’ve got even more coming as we ramp up and it seemed like a good time to fill you in on the staff.

First, I’m pleased to announce that Megan Barnett will be the new deputy managing editor of Fortune.com. Megan is steeped in business and finance, joining us from the investing site Minyanville, where she has been deputy editor since July 2009. Before that she was at Portfolio.com — until the bitter end! — and went from reporting on hedge funds and economics to being the deputy editor. Previously, she has held editing and reporter positions at Smart Money, U.S. News & World Report, and the Industry Standard — and she started her career at Hambrecht & Quist as an equity research associate covering enterprise software companies. She’ll be my right hand, keeping Fortune.com humming with over a dozen items a day, and helping to continue to develop the voice of the site.

When she starts on May 10, she will be working with a similarly top-notch group of journalists.

A familiar face, Fortune’s Colin Barr, will now keep a desk at Fortune and CNNMoney and use his Midtown commuting minutes to think even deeper about the worlds of business and finance. It’s not just his face you’ll be seeing more of, either. Colin will go from writing high-profile stories a few times a week to covering Wall Street and economics obsessively through the day with his new blog, Street Sweep. Before joining Fortune, Colin was the companies editor at TheStreet.com. He’s widely sourced, widely read, and will help make Fortune.com’s Wall Street coverage even stronger.

Paul Smalera is Fortune.com’s senior editor. Many of you have already met with (and written for) Paul and found him — as I have — to be smart, fast, and deeply interested in all areas of business. In addition to editing, he will write regularly about technology, finance, economic policy, media and social media. After a brief career in web development, Paul turned to journalism and was most recently a regular contributor to Slate’s business site, The Big Money, where he wrote frequently on technology and macroeconomics. Previously, he worked at Portfolio magazine. Paul has a degree in philosophy from George Washington University and lives in Brooklyn.

Seth Weintraub, the founder of 9to5Mac and former writer of Computer World’s “Apple vs Google” blog, has joined us to helm the new blog Google 24/7 for Fortune.com. Based in New York, Seth brings a wealth of experience and passion for tech, and Google 24/7 will become the must-read destination for anyone interested in what’s going on in the Googleplex and how the company’s actions are affecting everyone’s business. Before getting into journalism, Seth was the head of IT for a number of brand-management companies and worked everywhere from Hong Kong to Paris. He is a licensed pilot, which will come in handy when the regular pilot of the Fortune.com G-V gets sick.

Shelley DuBois joins us a writer-reporter. Shelley comes to Fortune.com from National Public Radio, where she was a producer for the weekly show “Science Friday.” She has freelanced for Fortune.com and Wired’s business blog, epicentre. At Wired, she was asked on short-notice to cover the magazine’s first business conference. She managed to break news, file a handful of insightful pieces, and conduct video interviews with high profile executives she’d never met before. She’ll be bringing that same energy and drive here, working on articles and multimedia pieces for the site.

JP Mangalindan joins us as a reporter covering technology, gaming and general assignment pieces. He has written for nymag.com, GQ.com, Entertainment Weekly, Popular Science, and others and previously worked at GQ as an editorial assistant. JP is an indefatigable reporter with a nice voice and a knack for getting big names to speak to him. For a recent gallery on Fortune.com, he conducted interviews with everyone from Duke Energy CEO Jim Rogers to Pepsi’s Indra Nooyi.

Scott Olster starts today as an associate editor for the site. We’re snagging Scott a few days before he’s set foot out of Columbia University’s J School (yes, we’re giving him the day off to attend graduation), where he’s focused on digital photo, video, and audio production/editing, among other areas of interest. Scott has written for the Dallas Morning News, St. Paul Pioneer Press, and Houma Courier. While at Columbia, he worked a full-time job running the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) website: assigning, editing, and coding stories and videos, and overseeing and developing the company’s social media presence. He’ll be splitting his time between here and the Time Warner centre.

Please join me in welcoming the newest members of the Fortune.com team.

—

Daniel Roth

Managing Editor

Fortune.com

