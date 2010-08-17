Fortune Poaches peHUB's Dan Primack To Cover Wall Street, VC And M&A

Dan Primack.

Big news out of the financial journalism world this morning: Dan Primack, the creator and writer of Reuters’ successful private equity newsletter, peHUB Wire, has been scooped up by Fortune as a senior editor on its website.Talking Biz News was the first with the news this morning, reporting that Primack’s “hiring coincides with the launch of a new section on Fortune.com called ‘Fortune Finance,’ which will start on Sept. 7 and include news about Wall Street, private equity, mergers and acquisitions and economics.”



In a note to staff, Fortune.com editor Daniel Roth adds that “Dan will write a morning newsletter covering venture capital, Wall Street, M&A and other deal-related topics.”

Here’s the full memo, via Romenesko:

I am pleased to announce that on Sept. 7, Dan Primack will be joining Fortune.com as a senior editor. Dan joins us from Thomson Reuters, where he was the creator and writer of peHUB Wire, a daily email blast with close to 60,000 subscribers. Dan’s reporting has become a mandatory read in the private equity market —and he’s not bad on TV, either.

From his Boston outpost, Dan will write a morning newsletter covering venture capital, Wall Street, M&A and other deal-related topics. If there are investments being made or an exit in process, Dan knows about it and is ready to explain what it means.

In addition to the morning newsletter, Dan will also be blogging for Fortune.com, contributing to a new section of the site called Fortune Finance. Fortune Finance will include Dan’s private equity and deals blog; Colin Barr’s banking, economics and finance blog, Street Sweep; Contributing Editor Duff McDonald’s weekly Wall Street column; as well as all of the great financial reporting and insight contributed by the entire Fortune roster, including Allan Sloan, Shawn Tully, Becky Quick, and more.

Please join me in welcoming Dan to the team.

