Fortune Writer Freaks Out At Erin Burnett For Acting Like A Ditz In Front Of Julian Robertson

Erin Burnett didn’t have a clue what she was doing interviewing hedge fund legend Julian Robertson, says Fortune Magazine writer Philip Elmer-DeWitt, who posted his take-down along side a photo of Burnett looking super ditzy.



Elmer-DeWitt slams her for asking Robertson about his investment in Apple.

Is it a bubble, she asks? As Elmer-DeWitt’s head explodes, because of COURSE J.R. likes Apple. He’s invested in it, obviously.

The slam continues below:

And she summarizes: “OK, you like it then.” Then she asks her question:

“But big picture, you’ve got some worries. Because, well, everybody knows Apple is a hot stock, it’s sort of become, I’ll be honest, it’s almost like a cult these days.”

That’s a statement, not a question.

No sh*t it’s not a question. Nice work blowing the lid off someone’s not achieving something that only you suggested they attempted.

He continues going insane on Burnett for no apparent reason below:

But Robertson, now 78, doesn’t take the “Apple bubble” bait. Instead, he patiently explains to Ms. Burnett that 18 to 20 times earnings “for maybe the greatest company in the world” isn’t at all high.

Looked like a friendly conversation to me. Plus – she broke MAJOR Apple news. Julian Robertson owns an iPad! We haven’t been following the story, but we’re pretty sure that was breaking news.





