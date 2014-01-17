Half The Companies On Fortune's Top 10 Best Places To Work Are In Tech

Jillian D'Onfro
Google employees, Googlers, holding ballskengz

Fortune just released its annual list of the Top 100 Best Companies To Work For. This year, 5 of the top 10 were tech companies.

Google scored the No. 1 spot for its strong focus on philanthropy and because all employees get company stock.

Here are all the rest of the companies that ranked, where they placed, and why:

1. Google

2. SAS, a software developer with an on-site health center for employees and their families.

6. Genentech, a biotech company that motivates employees by making it clear how their work can save patients.

7. Salesforce.com, a leader in cloud computing that has amazing employees recognition programs and incentives.

8. Intuit, a Silicon Valley software firm that gives employees $US650 per year for fitness incentives.

