INFOGRAPHIC: How Fortune 500s Use Social Media

To any young and thriving start-up, using social media for publicity is a given.
And most major brands have gotten on board, but not all. In fact, this infographic by Go-Gulf.com, based on research by the University of Massachusetts, shows that just over half of Fortune 500s use Twitter and Facebook.
Although it’s clear that some companies — especially consumer brands — benefit more than others, not using social media is really just a missed opportunity for any business.
Check out these surprising statistics about how Fortune 500s use social media:
Photo: Go-Gulf.com
