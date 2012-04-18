INFOGRAPHIC: How Fortune 500s Use Social Media

To any young and thriving start-up, using social media for publicity is a given.



And most major brands have gotten on board, but not all. In fact, this infographic by Go-Gulf.com, based on research by the University of Massachusetts, shows that just over half of Fortune 500s use Twitter and Facebook.

Although it’s clear that some companies — especially consumer brands — benefit more than others, not using social media is really just a missed opportunity for any business.

Check out these surprising statistics about how Fortune 500s use social media:

Photo: Go-Gulf.com

