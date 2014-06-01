CEOs Made 331 Times As Much As Their Employees In 2013

CEOs have always made more than their employees. However, it’s stunning to see how much faster CEO pay has increased relative to the average worker’s pay.

In 2013, the average Fortune 500 CEO made 331 times as much as the average worker, according to the AFL-CIO’s “Executive Paywatch” project.

AFL-CIO provided Business Insider with data on the historical trends of CEO pay going back in five year increments to 1983, which we show on the following chart.

The ratio of CEO pay to worker pay has blown up in the last thirty years. In 1983, the average CEO made 46 times the pay of the average worker, and this ratio would skyrocket through the boom years of the 90s, with CEOs making 455 times what workers made. After the tech boom receded, the CEO to worker ratio leveled off somewhat, but has risen a little in the last few years.

The overall upward trend is yet another example of growing inequality in America.

