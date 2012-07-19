Here's A Thorough Look At How Fortune 100 Companies Are Using Social Media in 2012

Kevin Smith, Matthew Boesler
mark zuckerberg facebook

Photo: By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Burson-Marsteller put together this slideshow of the Fortune Global 100’s use of popular social networking platforms.It reveals that smart, big companies are…

  • Using multiple Twitter accounts to address different audiences.
  • Experimenting with new platforms, like Pinterest

Keep reading to see the full report.

Now check out the Secret Lives of Teenagers online>

The Secret Lives Of Teenagers Online: A Full Report From Business Insider>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.