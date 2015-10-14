Shares of Fortress Investment Group halted, news pending

Fortress Investment Group is halted for news pending.

The stock was trading up 0.18% at about $US5.45 per share.

Yesterday, Bloomberg News reported that the Fortress Macro Fund, run by Michael Novogratz, would be closing.

The macro fund fell 4.67% in September and was down 17.49% year-to-date, the firm said in a recent securities filing.

Novogratz, chief investment officer of the macro fund, is also expected to leave the firm, The Wall Street Journal reported.

We’ll have more shortly.

