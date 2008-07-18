Fortress Investment Group Crippled By Computer And TV Outage

Fortunately, the market’s closed for today:



Dealbreaker: Circa two minutes ago, all of the computers on the 47th floor of the AB building, where the Fortress Investment Group’s offices are located, shut off. The TV’s are said to be frozen as well. The computer situation is apparently neither here nor there to those affected, but the No TV is a BFD to the FIG employees who’d been diligently watching the British Open on TNT. According to one of the victims, in lieu of having anything else to do, paper aeroplanes are being made. It goes without saying that we’ll keep you posted.

