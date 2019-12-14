New footage from 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' will premiere live in 'Fortnite' on Saturday — Here's how to watch

‘Fortnite’ / Epic Games ‘Fortnite’s’ latest crossover event will celebrate the release of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.’

The world’s most popular video game will debut previously unreleased footage of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” just days before the film hits theatres.

Players who log into “Fortnite” on Saturday December 14 at 2 p.m. ET will be able to watch a live preview of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” at Risky Reels, an in-game location on the “Fortnite’ map.

“Fortnite” is available on mobile phones, computers, and video game consoles, and it’s totally free to play, so you don’t have to pay to see the new “Star Wars” footage.” Players can start showing up for the event at 1:30 p.m. ET, so logging in early will help make sure you’re at Risky Reels on-time.

“Fortnite” players who participate in the event will receive a free glider based on the Empire’s TIE Whisper Glider a starfighter. Players can also purchase new “Star Wars” costumes for Rey, Finn, and the First Order stormtroopers, as well as a new pickaxe based on Rey’s quarterstaff.

If you’re not interested in seeing the event in-game, countless “Fortnite” players on YouTube and Twitch will be streaming the event live – but you’ll have to depend on them to give you a good view of the action.

“Fortnite” is no stranger to live in-game events – earlier this year more than 10 million players logged into the game for a live concert performed by DJ Marshmello. The same concert has been viewed more than 45 million times on YouTube since February.

Like all “Fortnite” items, the “Star Wars” costumes will only be available for a limited time. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will be released in theatres on December 20.

