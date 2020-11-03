'Fortnite' is getting major updates for the launch of the PlayStation 5 and next-gen Xbox consoles — here's what you can expect at launch

Microsoft/Sony Left: The Xbox Series X. Right: The PlayStation 5.

One of the biggest games in the world, “Fortnite,” will be available at launch on the PlayStation 5 and next-gen Xbox consoles.

The next-gen versions of “Fortnite” are more than “tweaked last-gen builds,” “Fortnite” maker Epic Games says, “but new native ones to harness the power of the new consoles.”

To that end, the game will run at a higher resolution than ever before (4K) and it will also run smoother than ever before (with its framerate locked to 60 frames per second).

Not only that, but the game will be playable across platforms – PS5 and next-gen Xbox owners will be able to play with “Fortnite” players on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, and Android – and all progress and unlocks will carry forward.

When next-gen game consoles from Sony’s PlayStation and Microsoft’s Xbox arrive this holiday season, one of the world’s biggest games will run right out of the gate: “Fortnite” is coming to PlayStation 5 and next-gen Xbox consoles at launch.

“Fortnite” maker Epic Games announced as much earlier this year, and now we know exactly what updates the game will get on the next-gen consoles.

As you might imagine, the game will look better and run smoother on every new console â€” from the Xbox Series S, with its lower price point and lower horsepower, to the PlayStation 5 â€” but the game sees the most gains on the $US500 Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

On the highest-end consoles from Sony and Microsoft, “Fortnite” will display in a 4K resolution that’s locked to 60 frames per second, Epic Games revealed on Monday. On the Xbox Series S, the resolution maxes out at 1080p, but keeps the framerate locked to 60 frames per second. And on every next-gen console, the game is said to load much faster.

Because the PlayStation 5 has a variety of unique features separate from the two upcoming Xbox consoles, Epic is adding functionality to the PS5 version of “Fortnite” that isn’t coming anywhere else: For starters, you’ll be able to jump into specific “Fortnite” game modes directly from the console home screen.

“‘Fortnite’ supports PS5’s Activities, starting with the ability to go straight into the Battle Royale Lobby with either Solo, Duos, or Squads selected,” Epic’s blog post said. “Once in the Lobby, choose to queue up for your selected mode!”

The PS5 version of “Fortnite” also takes advantage of the new haptic triggers on the PS5 gamepad â€” triggers that offer vibration functionality, but also add more nuanced feedback to players.

“In addition to general vibration support,” Epic’s post said, “we’ve integrated haptic trigger feedback for ranged weapons on the new DualSense controller.” What this means in game, according to Epic, is the PlayStation 5 gamepad, “makes it feel like you’re holding the Suppressed SMG or Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle.”

The next-gen versions of “Fortnite” will still allow cross-platform multiplayer with friends on other platforms. Moreover, any progress you’ve made or unlocks you’ve purchased on Xbox One will transfer to next-gen Xbox consoles, and the same goes for PS4 players moving to PS5.

All next-gen versions of “Fortnite” will be available at launch on the respective platforms: November 10 for Xbox Series S and Series X players, and November 12 for PlayStation 5 players.

