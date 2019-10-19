The world's biggest video game launched a massive update after going dark for 2 days — here's everything that's changed in 'Fortnite: Chapter 2'

‘Fortnite’/Epic Games The world of ‘Fortnite’ has undergone some major changes.

“Fortnite: Chapter 2” launched earlier this week, and it’s a fresh start for the world’s most popular video game.

“Fortnite” creator Epic Games closed the book on the game’s first phase with a climactic event on October 13 that left “Fortnite” offline for two days.

“Fortnite: Chapter 2” has given the entire game a facelift, introducing a new map, new features, new weapons, and new goals.

Epic Games has declined to list the dozens of changes to the game and instead the creators have encouraged players to go out and see what’s different for themselves.

After going offline for two days and leaving millions of fans in the dark, “Fortnite” has returned with a massive update that creator Epic Games is calling “Chapter 2.”

“Fortnite: Chapter 2” brings the biggest changes the game has seen since it launched in 2017, including a brand-new map for the wildly popular battle royale mode. Over the last two years “Fortnite” has become the world’s most popular video game, welcoming more than 250 million players and earning more than $US2.4 billion from in-game microtransactions.

“Fortnite” has managed to stay at the top of the video game world with weekly updates that constantly add new weapons, outfits, and special events to keep players interested. Epic Games used a seasonal model to big major changes during “Fortnite’s” first phase, with a major update coming every 10 weeks. However, at the conclusion of the 10th season, or Season X, the island of “Fortnite” was sucked into a black hole for two days.

When it returned, players were introduced the the brand new world of “Fortnite Chapter 2.” Here’s what has changed.

While the original “Fortnite” map changed periodically, “Chapter 2” marks the first time Epic has created a brand new island for the battle royale mode.

‘Fortnite’/Epic Games

Motor boats are a new vehicle in “Fortnite: Chapter 2,” and you can swim and fish for items too.

‘Fortnite’/Epic Games

The new map makes use of some new features. Players can interact with the environment in new ways, with swimming effects and the ability to hide in tight spaces like barrels and haystacks.

The “Fortnite: Chapter 2” map has significantly more water and introduces boats as a new vehicle type. Players can also carry downed teammates on their back to bring them to safety.

Epic Games has declined to provide a full list of items for “Fortnite: Chapter 2,” but dedicated players have figured out what you’ll find on the new map.

While the map adds some new spice to the game, Epic has removed a ton of weapons from the game to simplify the game’s fire fights. About two dozen weapons items have been removed from game for the start of “Fortnite: Chapter 2,” leaving players with a much more basic selection. Weapons can still vary in their damage, and you can now upgrade your guns by finding upgrade benches on the map.

Of course, this is just the start of “Fortnite: Chapter 2,” so Epic will probably reintroduce more of the outrageous weapons “Fortnite” is known for as players get used to the new map.

Epic has also made some improvements to “Fortnite’s” battle pass system to make it easier to earn rewards.

‘Fortnite’/Epic Games

While Fortnite is free to play, the game has earned billions by selling rewards and seasonal battle passes to players. The battle pass is essentially a checklist of goals that gives players in-game cash and unlockable items.

While the battle pass existed in the first chapter, “Fortnite: Chapter 2” makes it easier to track your progress with on-screen notifications while you play, and the goals seem to be a bit easier to achieve overall.

You can purchase the battle pass for 950 V-bucks, the equivalent of $US9.50. If you’re dedicated enough, you can earn up to 1,500 V-bucks with the battle pass, which is enough to buy the next seasonal battle pass and a handful of other rewards.

The major changes to “Fortnite” make “Chapter 2” a great starting point for new players.

Epic Games A promotional screenshot for Fortnite Chapter 2.

Epic is also planning rolling changes to “Fortnite’s” $US40 Save the World game mode that lets players team up to take on waves of computer-controlled enemies. The game’s competitive tournament series for hardcore players will begin again soon, and “Chapter 2” introduced a Squad Arena mode for players to team up and play in more serious matches.

For now, “Chapter 2” is the perfect invitation for new and returning players to give “Fortnite” a chance. The new map and overhauled item set will certainly help even the gap between experienced players and beginners.

