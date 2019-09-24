Batman has joined the cast of 'Fortnite' to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Dark Knight

‘Fortnite’/Epic Games

DC Comics’ Batman and Catwoman are the latest playable characters in “Fortnite.”

“Fortnite” creator Epic Games is now offering outfits for both characters and Batman’s signature grapnel gun and explosive Batarangs are available as weapons.

The outfits can be purchased separately using Fortnite’s in-game currency, v-bucks. The Batman outfit costs 2,000 v-bucks, or $US20, while the Catwoman outfit costs $US15, or 1,500 v-bucks.

Epic Games has also introduced several Batman-related challenges offering free rewards.

“Fortnite” has added Batman and Catwoman from DC Comics as playable characters, the latest guest stars in a constantly growing roster of crossovers that includes “John Wick,” “Stranger Things,” and “Marvel’s Avengers.”

DC Comics celebrated Batman’s 80th anniversary on September 22, and the “Fortnite” crossover event will run until October 6. Players can spend $US20 or 2,000 v-bucks on the Caped Crusader Pack For to unlock two Batman outfits – one based on the comic books, and another based on “The Dark Knight” trilogy staring Christian Bale. The pack also includes a Batman-themed pick axe and glider.

‘Fortnite’/Epic Games The $US20 Caped Crusader Pack includes all of these items.



A separate Catwoman outfit is available for 1,500 v-bucks ($US15) and her Cat’s Claws can be purchased as a pick axe for 800 v-bucks. The Catwing glider and several Batman-style sprays can be unlocked for free by completing the Heroic Challenges before October 6.

‘Fortnite’/Epic Games Catwoman’s items are not collected in a bundle. The outfit costs $US15 alone.

Batman and Catwoman aren’t the first comic-book characters to join the cast of “Fortnite” – Epic games added outfits for Black Widow and Starlord from “Marvel’s Avengers” earlier this year.

“Fortnite” has had more than half a dozen crossover events in 2019 and still has one of the most active player bases of any video game in the world. More than 250 million players have registered to play “Fortnite” since 2017, and the game earned $US2.4 billion last year.

