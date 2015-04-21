TV show 'Fortitude' helped boost Sky revenue by 5%

Sky’s original drama ‘Fortitude’ helped boost the satellite broadcaster’s revenue and profits for the first nine months of the year.

The group said in a statement that the show, a British psychological thriller, helped Sky to report its highest customer growth in the UK in over a decade.

“By continuing the strong operating momentum of the first half, we have grown revenues by 5% and operating profit by 20% over the nine months,” said Jeremy Darroch, Group Chief Executive, at Sky in a statement.

“The UK and Ireland delivered a stand-out performance, reporting both the highest customer growth and lowest churn for eleven years.

“We are particularly excited by our progress in original drama. Fortitude debuted as the most successful drama ever on Sky Atlantic in the UK, 1992 opened as our most successful original scripted series in Italy, while Germany took its first steps in international co-production with 100 Code.

“As these results demonstrate, our teams are working well together right across the new Sky. Five months in, our integration plans are progressing well and we are well positioned for the expanded growth opportunity ahead.”

Its financial results highlights include:

20% rise in operating profit to £1 billion.

5% increase in group revenue to £8.5 billion.

A 70% year-on-year jump in new customers in the third quarter.

Over one million new paid-for subscription products.

Highest Q3 growth in 11 years in UK and Ireland.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.