Fortescue Has Finished A $US9.2 Billion Expansion Project And Opened A New Iron Ore Mine

Site earthworks at FMG’s Firetail mine. Image: Fortescue.

Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest’s Fortescue Metals Group has today completed its $US9.2 billion iron ore expansion project and officially opened its Kings Valley project in Western Australia.

Located in the Pilbara, the Kings Valley project will produce about 40 million tonnes per annum of iron ore and took about six months to build.

Lifting Fortescue’s annual iron ore capacity to 155 million tonnes, the expansion project was first announced in November 2010 and included upgrading Fortescue’s port and rail networks as well constructing the company’s greenfields Solomon Hub.

Solomon Hub, in the Hammersley Ranges, also includes the nearby 20 million tonne per annum Firetail mine, and Christmas Creek mine which has an output of 50 million tonnes a year.

