A cattle drive in Texas was one of the best stops I made on a cross-country road trip. I’d go out of my way to do it again.

There is no movie genre I love more than old spaghetti Westerns.

A subgenre of classical Westerns, I first learned about spaghetti Westerns in film school.

Broadly defined as low-budget and romanticized versions of the American southwest, these films were popular around the 1960s by mostly European filmmakers, originating in Italy. You could always depend on the plot to involve some variation of a cowboy, a malevolent outlaw, a duel, and a dusty Western shantytown.

There’s probably no movie or actor that immortalizes the spaghetti Western better than Sergio Leone’s 1966 film “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.“

Every time I hear that two-note melody from the film’s theme song, it immediately transports me back to the classic imagery of the American southwest, or at least the movie version of it.