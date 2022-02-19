A cattle drive in Texas was one of the best stops I made on a cross-country road trip. I’d go out of my way to do it again.

- On a cross-country trip, I stopped in Fort Worth to see the world’s only twice-daily cattle drive.
- The Texas town also has a year-round rodeo, a cowboy hall of fame, and historic stockyards.
- Fort Worth’s slogan is ‘where the West begins.‘ I thought it felt like being in an old Western movie.
Broadly defined as low-budget and romanticized versions of the American southwest, these films were popular around the 1960s by mostly European filmmakers, originating in Italy. You could always depend on the plot to involve some variation of a cowboy, a malevolent outlaw, a duel, and a dusty Western shantytown.
There’s probably no movie or actor that immortalizes the spaghetti Western better than Sergio Leone’s 1966 film “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.“
Every time I hear that two-note melody from the film’s theme song, it immediately transports me back to the classic imagery of the American southwest, or at least the movie version of it.
As we drove closer to Fort Worth, my excitement grew and I proudly wore my new Stetson cowboy hat that I picked up in Amarillo. While I’d traveled to nearby Dallas many times for work and to visit family over the years, this would be my first time in Fort Worth, a town known as “where the West begins.”
Today, Fort Worth’s legacy as a hub for cattle drives and longhorns remains intact thanks to a twice-daily cattle drive through the Fort Worth Stockyards. It’s appropriately earned the nickname of “Cowtown.”
Known as The Fort Worth Herd, the tradition of drovers walking longhorns through the Stockyards is now designated as a National Historic District, and the tradition for the cattle drive started in 1999 as a way to honor the town’s 173-year old history.
Weather permitting, today, the cattle drive happens twice a day at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
In an effort to get the longhorn safely along their route, before the drive began, I noticed a person with a loudspeaker who took their time clearing the street along the way.
According to the Fort Worth website, a mature longhorn steer can weigh between 1,400 to 2,500 pounds, and while they’re fairly docile, they looked massive.
The drovers I saw all donned cowboy hats, cowboy-style boots, and chaps that you would expect of a 19th-century cattle rancher.
I heard the drover leading the herd chanting to the steers along the way, which seemed to keep the cattle moving at a steady clip.
After the cattle drive was over and the longhorns made it safely into their pens, the drovers made themselves available to take photos for anyone who wants a keepsake.
Even though “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly” is set in New Mexico, Fort Worth felt as close to being on the set of an old spaghetti Western as I could’ve hoped for, and it’s definitely worth a stop, at least once in your lifetime.
I’ll certainly be back and next time, plan to watch a rodeo — and grab that selfie.
