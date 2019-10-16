Atatiana Jefferson's nephew said she pointed a gun out of a window before a Fort Worth police officer shot her. Her family and the police chief say she had every right to do so.

Atatiana Jefferson’s family/GoFundMe Atatiana Jefferson, who was shot dead by a police officer Saturday.

Atatiana Jefferson, 28, was killed in her home by Aaron Dean, a Fort Worth police officer who has since resigned from the force and been charged with murder, on Saturday just after 2:30 a.m.

Jefferson’s eight-year-old nephew told police they were playing video games, and when Jefferson heard a noise outside, she grabbed a handgun from her purse and pointed it “toward the window.”

Dean was responding to a wellness check at 2:25 a.m. after a neighbour called a non-emergency line to say Jefferson’s front door was left open.

A press release from the Fort Worth Police department said that Dean saw a person standing near a window while searching the home’s perimeter and drew his weapon.

The Fort Worth Police Department’s interim police chief, Ed Kraus, defended Jefferson’s decision to carry a gun.

Lee Merritt, a lawyer for Jefferson’s family, said she had every right to defend herself, and echoed the fact that officers did not announce themselves when they were on Jefferson’s property.

The interim chief of Fort Worth police has defended the decision of Atatiana Jefferson, who was shot dead by a police officer inside her home on Saturday, to carry a gun after her eight-year-old nephew told police that his aunt pointed a handgun “toward the window” before she was killed.

Jefferson, 28, was killed in her home by Aaron Dean, a white police officer who has since resigned from the force and been charged with murder.

Jefferson’s eight-year-old nephew, who was not named, told police that he and his aunt were playing video games around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday when she heard noises outside, according to an arrest-warrant affidavit seen by the Dallas Morning News.

She then grabbed a handgun from her purse and pointed it “toward the window,” the affidavit said. Dean fired his gun through the window at Jefferson. She died at the scene.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Fort Worth Police Department’s interim police chief, Ed Kraus, said at a press conference on Tuesday that it “makes sense” that Jefferson “would have a gun if she felt that she was being threatened or there was someone in the backyard.”

AP Photo/Jake Bleiberg Bouquets of flowers and stuffed animals are piling up outside the Fort Worth home Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, where a 28-year-old black woman was shot to death by a white police officer.

Lee Merritt, a lawyer for Jefferson’s family, said Jefferson had every right to defend herself. Merritt said Jefferson’s gun was legally owned and she had a licence to carry it.



“It’s only appropriate that Ms. Jefferson would have a gun,” he said at the news conference Tuesday, Dallas Morning News reported.

“When you think there’s someone prowling around in the back at 2:00 a.m. in the morning, you may need to arm yourself. That person could have a gun.”

Tarrant County Jail via AP This undated photo provided by the Tarrant County Jail shows Aaron Dean. The Fort Worth police officer who shot and killed a black woman through a back window of her home while responding to a call about an open front door was charged with murder on Monday after resigning from the force.

He said that the arrest warrant doesn’t say that Dean said he saw a weapon.

At the time of the incident, Dean was responding to a wellness check after a neighbour called a non-emergency police line to say Jefferson’s front door had been left open.

A press release from the Fort Worth Police department said that Dean saw a person standing near a window while searching the home’s perimeter. The press release said he saw the person as a threat and drew his weapon.

“Put your hands up! Show me your hands!” the officer can be heard saying in body camera footage released by the department.

Body camera footage from the incident shows that Dean did not identify himself as a police officer.

Kraus said it’s unclear what Dean was thinking when he shot through the window.

He has called on the FBI to investigate the shooting for possible civil rights violations and said that if Dean hadn’t resigned, he would have been fired.

Dean was freed from the Tarrant County Jail on Monday night after posting a $US200,000 bond.

