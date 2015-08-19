'Fort Tilden' is a hilarious wake up call for millennials

You’ll know within the first 90 seconds whether or not “Fort Tilden” is for you.

If you don’t laugh, or at least smile with recognition, at Harper and Allie’s vitriolic opening text exchange, go ahead and watch something else.

The film, written and directed by Sarah-Violet Bliss & Charles Rogers, follows two Brooklynite roommates, Harper (Bridey Elliot) and Allie (Claire McNulty), as they embark on an unexpectedly treacherous journey to a beach in The Rockaways to meet up with a couple guys. This “plot” is merely a vehicle for these characters to come to grips with their quarter-life-crises, and it’s almost tragically funny to watch unfold.

Harper is a self-obsessed daddy’s girl with absolutely no regard for others. Allie is similarly obnoxious, but in a more understated way that relegates her to Harper’s permanent sidecar no matter what awful path she leads them down. These ladies may look nice and innocent, but almost everything that comes out of their mouths is vile, demeaning, or both.

Harper and Allie are truly awful people, but the writers and performers are all in on the joke and really play this up. In fact, all the characters they encounter along the way are just exaggerated caricatures of every Brooklyn stereotype you’ve ever heard, and they’re a riot.

“Fort Tilden” is a movie made by millennials, for millennials, that skewers the hell out of millennials. It nails the little details that are everyday occurrences for those of a certain age. For example, Allie and Harper sit next to each other and text snide remarks about how awful the performance they’re watching is, which is as real as it gets. Later, Allie needs to put air in her bike tire and she’s so clueless that she literally has to watch a YouTube instructional video to figure it out. Infinitely relatable.

These astute, millennial-specific observations pile up, each more spot-on and biting than the last. By the time Harper and Allie gawk at a Bodega owner that doesn’t understand the concept of “iced coffee,” it’s clear that these ladies are only going to get more insufferable, and that’s the whole point.

Harper and Allie’s existences are so pampered that when faced with actual real world issues, they have absolutely no idea how to respond. For them, a simple trip to the beach becomes an emotionally rocky hellscape ridden with seemingly insurmountable obstacles.

For the 25-and-under crowd, “Fort Tilden” will either register as a hilarious send-up of their millennial existence, or an uncomfortable reminder of the perils of drifting aimlessly.

Watch the trailer below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Fort Tilden” is now playing in limited release and available on VOD platforms.

NOW WATCH: How Brooklyn Brewery Became The Most Recognisable American Craft Beer Brand In The World



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.