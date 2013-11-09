FBI Launches Investigation Into Alleged Child Sexual Abuse At Fort Meade Army Base

The FBI has launched an investigation into allegations of child sexual abuse at a childcare facility at the Army base at Fort Meade, Md., Joe Johns and Barbara Starr of CNN report.

Spokesman Chad Jones told CNN there is one known allegation concerning the Youth Center, a facility offering before and after-school programs for middle school aged children.

CNN has more:

But officials are sending hundreds of letters to families whose children might have come in contact with an unidentified civilian man who worked at the center from 2005 until his resignation in 2012. They are publicizing the case to see whether others may come forward, Jones said Friday.

“We are intent on scrutinizing our policies and procedures to ensure incidents like those that are alleged do not happen again,” Base spokeswoman Mary Doyle told The Baltimore Sun. “The full attention of the garrison staff, including our counselors, our child care professionals and chaplains, is focused on assisting the investigators and ensuring the children in our programs are receiving the care they need.”

The base has established a 24-hour call center for parents who have questions (866-454-9414) and will be holding a town hall meeting Thursday, according to CNN.

According to the Youth Center website, staff members are required to attend a week of initial training and complete 24 hours of training per year.

