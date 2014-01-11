Fort Lee Mayor: Port Authority Police Blamed Me For Christie's Traffic Jam

Fort Lee, N.J. Mayor Mark Sokolich (D) wrote a letter to a top Port Authority official on Sept. 12 complaining that the agency’s police officers were telling commuters it was the mayor’s fault that lanes were closed on the George Washington Bridge, causing massive traffic jams.

Documents revealed this week made clear that Gov. Chris Christie’s (R-N.J.) appointees were responsible for the closures, along with at least one member of the Governor’s senior staff.

The state of New Jersey released hundreds more pages of documents Friday surrounding the “Bridgegate” scandal, including the Sokolich letter to Port Authority Deputy Executive Director Bill Baroni. Here’s the relevant excerpt:

The release of these new documents comes two days after the revelation that top Christie aides were involved in the lane closures on the George Washington Bridge. Christie held a press conference on Thursday apologizing for the scandal and said he didn’t have any knowledge of or involvement in the decisions.

